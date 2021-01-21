Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for State Street in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

STT stock opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

