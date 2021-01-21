Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,793,531. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 110,022 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 223,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 588,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 58,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

