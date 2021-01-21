Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Increased by Analyst

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $279.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.