Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lifted by Analyst

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ONB. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 86.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

