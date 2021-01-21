Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $586.34 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $513.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Netflix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

