Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $193.87 on Thursday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.14 and its 200 day moving average is $197.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

