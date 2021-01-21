Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.