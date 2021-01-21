Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Issued By Desjardins

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77.

GWO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.35.

TSE:GWO opened at C$30.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.88 and a 52-week high of C$35.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 21.55.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Arshil Jamal purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$627,338.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$627,338.25. Also, Director James Mahase Singh purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$528,345.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.01%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

