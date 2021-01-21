Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Unicharm Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Unicharm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unicharm’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Unicharm alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNICY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

UNICY opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.