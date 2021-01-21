Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Issued By Pi Financial (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$94.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.79 million.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.00.

TSE:NOA opened at C$13.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$387.84 million and a P/E ratio of 8.58. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$15.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.32%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$131,839. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$106,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,103,252.48.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

