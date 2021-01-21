Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for National Oilwell Varco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOV. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. National Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

National Oilwell Varco stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.22. National Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

