QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0369 on Major Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One QASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and $278,411.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00061994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.00551547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.63 or 0.03876800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

