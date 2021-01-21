Qcash (QC) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Qcash token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $71.00 million and $865.08 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00050913 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00126952 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00075285 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00289947 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00068779 BTC.
- IZE (IZE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC.
Qcash Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “
Buying and Selling Qcash
Qcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.