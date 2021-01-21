Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for 3.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 994.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 239.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 354,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 248,503 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $183.30. 28,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,667. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.52.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

