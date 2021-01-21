QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.48 million and $116,160.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00524201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.74 or 0.03764770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

EQUAD is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

