Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stake Lessened by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,761 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Qualys worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 2,234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Qualys by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $126.39 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $1,347,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,935 shares in the company, valued at $28,666,394.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Insiders sold 225,919 shares of company stock worth $21,102,512 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

