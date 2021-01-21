Quant Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Quant has a total market capitalization of $202.69 million and $4.66 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be bought for about $16.79 or 0.00054819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004843 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003775 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003303 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003234 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014287 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

