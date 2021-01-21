Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading 5% Higher

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s stock price traded up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $80.28. 501,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 451,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $121,287.32. Insiders sold 68,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 23.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 371,269 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after buying an additional 379,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after buying an additional 53,244 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

