Quantstamp 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $648,332.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and approximately $648,332.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00533822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00040687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.59 or 0.03822139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

