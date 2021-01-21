Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 6.2% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $20.32 million and approximately $145,887.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00024741 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00120420 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001484 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008822 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,103,456 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

