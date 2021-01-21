Quark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $385.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $385.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,271,550 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

