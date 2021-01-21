Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $310.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,277,144 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

