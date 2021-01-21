QuarkChain Trading Up 6.1% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $38.88 million and $3.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00533822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00040687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.59 or 0.03822139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.