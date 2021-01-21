Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,814 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of SHV remained flat at $$110.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,950. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

