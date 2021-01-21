Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after acquiring an additional 638,347 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 968,011 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.05. 504,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,624,381. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.