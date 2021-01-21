Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Invests $7.79 Million in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,000. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.51. 43,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.07. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

