Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,470 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.8% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 58,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $174.78. 170,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,009,878. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.