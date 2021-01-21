Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after acquiring an additional 933,432 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $48,102,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,502,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,813,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $23,248,289.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,265,594. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.36. 52,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.61 and its 200-day moving average is $208.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.55 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.