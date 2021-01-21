Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform”

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Questor Technology from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

QUTIF stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Questor Technology has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.