Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 111.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,325 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 90.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in Quidel by 4.3% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $212.58 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

