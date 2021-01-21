QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce sales of $119.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.40 million and the highest is $121.43 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $118.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $532.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.78 million to $540.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $585.31 million, with estimates ranging from $584.75 million to $585.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QNST. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other QuinStreet news, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,965.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 15,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $258,371.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,921,065.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $164,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

