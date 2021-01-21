Quiztok (QTCON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.39 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007379 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 292,597.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,247,508 tokens. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

