Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.09

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and traded as high as $8.76. Qumu shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 117,654 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $117.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $1,664,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $923,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

