QunQun (QUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $269,728.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00062683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00578364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.54 or 0.03875827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016637 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

