Qwertycoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $498,665.71 and approximately $70.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

