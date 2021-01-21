Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Cap Tops $463,435.83

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $463,435.83 and $126.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

