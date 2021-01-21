R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,768 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,106 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 284.03, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $26.22.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

