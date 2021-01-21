R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.48

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 35636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 58,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $286,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,205 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 482,121 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,208 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

