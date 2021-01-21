RA International Group PLC (RAI.L) (LON:RAI) Trading Down 1.8%

RA International Group PLC (RAI.L) (LON:RAI) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.71). 84,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 91,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

The stock has a market capitalization of £92.49 million and a P/E ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

