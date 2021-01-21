Raj M. Dani Sells 11,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CFO Raj M. Dani sold 11,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ping Identity stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.14. 1,071,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,970. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.14, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PING. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

