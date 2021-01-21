Rakon (RKN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $153,420.00

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Rakon token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market cap of $74.52 million and $153,420.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rakon has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00104781 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000171 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00330039 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022203 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00012934 BTC.

Rakon Profile

RKN is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here

