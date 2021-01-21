Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $0.92. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $2.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,956. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -85.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Michael A. George acquired 3,770 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607 over the last three months. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 540.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

