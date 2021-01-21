Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.47. Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 182,363,562 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £33.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

