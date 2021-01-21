RAMP Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $31.17 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00051368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00126145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00289301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00072658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00068486 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000710 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,115,714 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

