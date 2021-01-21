Rapids Market Cap Tops $450,390.35 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $450,390.35 and $451.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rapids has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00023515 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.