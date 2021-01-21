Ratecoin (XRA) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $108,798.77 and $26.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

Ratecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

