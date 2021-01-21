Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

RTLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,285,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 73,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,232,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 266,169 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 708,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

