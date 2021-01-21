Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,758.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $4,758.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00052937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00127436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00072836 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00287870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00071893 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.