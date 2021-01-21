Ravencoin (RVN) Market Cap Hits $123.29 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $123.29 million and $16.02 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00051815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00127131 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00556685 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,962,620,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

