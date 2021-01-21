Raymond James Begins Coverage on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Fisker alerts:

NYSE FSR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,608,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fisker stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.